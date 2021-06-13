O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

OI stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $9,910,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

