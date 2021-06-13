Oasis Network Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $100.08 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.