Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in May

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $80.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

