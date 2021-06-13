Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

