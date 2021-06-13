Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,512 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

