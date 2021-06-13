Oddz Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.92 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00055832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00166921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00194526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.51 or 0.01085207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.22 or 1.00047210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

