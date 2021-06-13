ODUWA Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $1,245.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

