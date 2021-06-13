Odyssey (OCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $356,035.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.42 million and $356,035.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00807662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.24 or 0.08125611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00084344 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

