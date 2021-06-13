Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $3.00 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $119,749.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,414.50 or 0.99928756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00031922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00064365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000986 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000125 BTC.

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,330,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

