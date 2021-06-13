Oikos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,568.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $4,568.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00056475 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00172797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00195389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.53 or 0.01107366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,784.09 or 0.99680593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 174,648,076 coins and its circulating supply is 154,749,451 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

