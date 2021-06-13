Oikos (OKS) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $5,413.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00163881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00186029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.01082847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,800.87 or 0.99918865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 174,648,076 coins and its circulating supply is 154,749,451 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

