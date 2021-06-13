OKB Market Capitalization Reaches $833.98 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, OKB has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $833.98 million and $304.07 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be bought for $13.90 or 0.00035732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.85 or 0.00811955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.90 or 0.08087167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084176 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

