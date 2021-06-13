Omni Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00010426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.29 million and $181.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,223 coins and its circulating supply is 562,907 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

