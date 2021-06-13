OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 51.8% in May

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. 13,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,596. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
