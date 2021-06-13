OneLedger (OLT) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. OneLedger has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $107,941.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00807662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.24 or 0.08125611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00084344 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

