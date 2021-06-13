ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Raised by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.59.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

