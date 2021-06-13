ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 162,444 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,294 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

