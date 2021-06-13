Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OPHLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 21,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.93.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
