Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPHLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 21,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

