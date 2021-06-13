Ontology 24 Hour Volume Hits $98.66 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $756.44 million and $98.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00057989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00038949 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00220533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035016 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

