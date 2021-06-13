Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001504 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $601,934.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00808825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.85 or 0.08063153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00084133 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

