Open Predict Token (OPT) Market Capitalization Hits $851,600.40

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002373 BTC on exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $851,600.40 and $612.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00778659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.08 or 0.08071956 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.