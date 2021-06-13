OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00777658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00085250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.64 or 0.08083536 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

