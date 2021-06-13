Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Opsens stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 3,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

