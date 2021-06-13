OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 505,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

