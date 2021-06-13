OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 505,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
