Opus Reaches Market Cap of $306,141.03 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Opus has a market cap of $306,141.03 and $55.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opus has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

