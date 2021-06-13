Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $82.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

