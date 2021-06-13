OracleChain (OCT) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $391,037.09 and $31,547.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00164535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.01121142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.50 or 0.99803904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

