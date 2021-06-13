OracleChain Price Down 10.7% This Week (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $396,876.38 and $32,255.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00166625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00186124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.55 or 0.01080866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,191.89 or 1.00013524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.