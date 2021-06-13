Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $754,598.80 and approximately $40.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,986.88 or 0.99841339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00031979 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00359218 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00441045 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.07 or 0.00832495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00065178 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

