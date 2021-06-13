Orchid Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $217.81 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.02 or 0.00792183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.83 or 0.08106016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00084225 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 683,329,583 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

