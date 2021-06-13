O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $548.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $534.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $401.65 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

