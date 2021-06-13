Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,212,112 shares of company stock valued at $68,993,938 in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

