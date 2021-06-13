Orient Walt Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $600,820.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $600,820.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

