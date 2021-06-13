Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OLCLY stock remained flat at $$30.50 on Friday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.