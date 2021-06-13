Origin Dollar Hits Market Cap of $8.99 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $51,445.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00056113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00166326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00194886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.19 or 0.01093133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,893.00 or 1.00042760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.