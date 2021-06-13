Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $346,494.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039052 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00040004 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

