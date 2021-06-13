OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $121.28 million and $995,298.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00791226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.70 or 0.07962691 BTC.

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,718,587 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.