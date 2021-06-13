Ormeus Cash (OMC) Trading 40.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 33.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $428,906.57 and $155,364.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ormeus Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00443477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Ormeus Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

