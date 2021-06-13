Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Update

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OSN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,205. Ossen Innovation has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSN. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ossen Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ossen Innovation by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

