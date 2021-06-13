Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Short Interest Update

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the May 13th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTIS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $392,029,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

