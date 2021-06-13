Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,905. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $90.16 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

