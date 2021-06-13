Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

