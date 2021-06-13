OWNDATA (OWN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $560,051.25 and approximately $24.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00149334 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.77 or 0.00685692 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

