Oxen 24-Hour Volume Tops $82,762.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002875 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $56.33 million and approximately $82,762.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,980.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.82 or 0.06586472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00448277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.98 or 0.01589726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00153753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.13 or 0.00678516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00452195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007424 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039989 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,461,588 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

