Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $58.90 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002759 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $58.90 million and $117,225.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,186.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.09 or 0.06367213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $615.05 or 0.01569547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00434513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00149720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00669058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00436855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007047 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040668 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,468,518 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

