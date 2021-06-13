Oxygen (OXY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $732,075.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00004430 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $101.84 million and $732,075.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,197,921 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.