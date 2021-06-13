PAC Global Tops 24-Hour Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $778.26 or 0.02000770 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

