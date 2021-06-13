Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

