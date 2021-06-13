Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.48% of Packaging Co. of America worth $444,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $147,713,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $143.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.