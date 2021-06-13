PAID Network (PAID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.45 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 29% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $47.10 million and $2.45 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00167439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00185482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.01081046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,172.72 or 1.00112908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

